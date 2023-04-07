Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Tribune News Desk

Chandigarh, April 7

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the past few months. While Salman has already been provided with Y-Plus security, the Dabbang star wants to be doubly secure and taking matters into his own hands, he has now imported a swanky white bullet proof Nissan Patrol. The SUV comes with a B7 pr B6 level of protection.

There are videos of the megastar zipping around on the Mumbai roads doing the rounds on social media. Since the car hasn't been launched in India, it is being said that Salman privately imported the Nissan Patrol SUV, which is popular in the Southeast Asian market.

This isn't the first bullet-proof SUV in Salman Khan's garage. The actor recently upgraded his Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with armour and bulletproof glass, but it is considered a lower level of protection. Salman also has a gun licence for self-defence.

For the unversed, Salman has been getting threats from Lawrence Bishoni, who was allegedly involved in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. Even his father renowned Bollywood writer Salim Khan has been threatened in the past.

Khan allegedly poached a blackbuck during the shooting of his 1998 film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' and as per reports, the community Lawrence belongs to worships blackbuck, which triggered the gangster.

Bishnoi had even proclaimed in a recent interview from jail that his life goal was to "kill Salman Khan". Meanwhile, the security cover for the actor and his family was stepped up a few weeks ago.

On the work front, Salman is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is slated to hit the big screen on Eid, i.e, April 21. He also has 'Tiger 3' and 'Tiger Vs Pathaan' from the YRF's spy universe.

