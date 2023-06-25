 Salman Khan is single because 'he was terribly betrayed in love', predicts Bebika Dhruve in Bigg Boss OTT 2 : The Tribune India

Salman Khan is single because 'he was terribly betrayed in love', predicts Bebika Dhruve in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan these days is hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 25

Indian actress and astrologer Bebika Dhruve, who is currently locked up inside Big Boss OTT 2 house, predicted why Salman Khan is not married yet. In the latest episode of the show, Bebika claimed that host of the show, Salman is terribly betrayed in love.

It all began when Manisha Rani questioned Bebika's jyotish vidya in an attempt to verify whether Salman Khan was still unmarried.

Manisha asked Bebika, "Yeh sach hai ki unhe dhokha mila hai (It is true he has been betrayed in relationship)." And Bebika instantly adds, “Bhayanka (horrible)". She also confirmed that even though Salman presents himself as a ‘rough and tough’ guy yet he is very emotional.

“Jitna khudko rough and tough dikhate hai, emotionless dikhate hai, practical-headed dikhate hai, workholic dikhate hai, andar se utna hi naram dil aur pyaar mein dubne wala dil hai. (He portays himself as emotionless, practical and workholic but he’s a soft person from the inside)," she said.

Bebika further claimed that Salman needs a wife who is ‘gharelu’ and looks after his family well. “Unhe ek gharlu ladki chaiye. Unhe chaiye koi jo ghar ko sambhale, maa-baap ki seva kare, aur jab woh ghar aaye toh do meethi baatein kar ke unke poore din ka tanaav door kar de (He looks tough from outside, but he's a soft person from the inside. He wants a simple girl, who loves to keep the house together, would take care of his parents, and would destress him with her love)."

Earlier this year, in an interview with India today, Salman Khan opened up about his marriage plans “Jab uper walah chahega, sir (When God Almighty wills so). Two individuals are needed for marriage. In the first case, the marriage did not happen. When I said yes, somebody said, no. When somebody said yes, I said no. Now there is ‘no’ from both sides. When both sides say ‘yes’, the marriage will take place. There’s still time. I am 57. I want this time it should be the first and last. Matlab ek biwi honi chahiye (There should be a wife)."

On the work front, Salman Khan is working on his upcoming film Tiger 3. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen making special appearance in the movie. Tiger 3 is set to hit theatres this Diwali.

