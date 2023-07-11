Salman Khan is sure to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' on first day; Bhai compliments King Khan 'mazaa ahh gaya'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 11

It’s not just the audience who are floored by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ prevue, even Salman Khan can’t stop praising it. On Tuesday, Salman Khan shared ‘Jawan’ trailer on Instagram and said he is sure to watch the film on the first day itself.

In the caption, Salman Khan wrote, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh,"

Check out his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Shah Rukh Khan’s come back film Pathaan, which broke all box office records in January this year, had Salman Khan’s cameo. In continuation with this tradition, now Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in Salman Khan’s most-awaited film of the year, ‘Tiger 3’.

There have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have already shot the high-octane action sequence for ‘Tiger 3’.

Reports suggest that ‘Jawan’ trailer garnered 112 million views across all platforms becoming the most-watched video in the first 24 hours. The trailer presents Shah Rukh Khan in an all new bald look, with hard-core action by Nayanthara.

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan fighting with an army of women. It also features Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. We also got a glimpse of Deepika Padukone making a special appearance in the movie.

‘Jawan’ is scheduled to on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

#Instagram #Salman Khan #Shah Rukh Khan