Salman Khan joins 'Dhurandhar 2'? Viral photo shows the part he plays with Ranveer Singh

Speculation is rife that Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in “Dhurandhar 2”, the upcoming sequel to Ranveer Singh’s hit action thriller, after a photo showing Salman on the film’s set surfaced on social media.

While some users believed the image could be morphed or AI-generated, others suggest that Salman might feature in a cameo role in the film. Neither Salman not the makers of “Dhurandhar 2” have confirmed the reports so far.

According to media reports, the actor is likely to play a character named ‘Bade Sahab’, with the makers reportedly keen to scale up the sequel following the success of the first film.

Meanwhile, Ranveer on Tuesday dropped the teaser of “Dhurandhar 2” on Instagram. The clip offers brief glimpses of Ranveer’s character Hamza as he fights India’s enemies in Pakistan. He is also heard saying, “Yeh naya Hindustan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi.”

The teaser also features appearances by Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt.