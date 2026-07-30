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Home / Entertainment / Salman Khan makes surprise appearance on Alliance to support brother Sohail

Salman Khan makes surprise appearance on Alliance to support brother Sohail

Superstar's visit comes days after Seema Sajdeh's emotional exit from the show

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 12:05 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Salman Khan and Sohail Khan
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Sohail Khan is getting company on Alliance this week. His brother Salman Khan showed up on set, for what's being described as an hour-long guest appearance, purely to boost Sohail's morale rather than join as a contestant. Cameras caught him outside the house first, kitted out in denim and a cowboy hat, taking a moment for photos before going in to shoot the episode.

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The timing isn't a coincidence. Sohail has been struggling since Seema Sajdeh, his former wife and a fellow wildcard entrant on the show, chose to eliminate herself rather than let the game force the decision. When contestant Kushal Tandon was handed the power to send home either Seema or Daisy Shah, Seema asked to be the one voted out.

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That exit opened up a rare, unscripted conversation between Sohail and Seema about their marriage. Pressed on who was more to blame for their split, Sohail said, "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved." He continued, "She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it."

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The two eloped in 1998 before a formal nikkah, raised two sons together, Nirvaan and Yohan, and ended their marriage in 2022 after 24 years. Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, has aired daily on Prime Video since its June 26 premiere.

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