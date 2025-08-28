Salman Khan moves appellate tribunal, seeks insolvency against Jerai Fitness
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has approached appellate tribunal NCLAT, challenging an NCLT order which had dismissed his plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Jerai Fitness towards an unpaid amount of Rs 7.24 crore.
This dispute is related to ‘BEING STRONG', a fitness equipment brand founded by Salman Khan, in collaboration with Jerai Fitness.
The appeal filed by Khan was listed before a two-member Bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) last week. However, it was adjourned on the request of his counsel.
