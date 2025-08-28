DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Salman Khan moves appellate tribunal, seeks insolvency against Jerai Fitness

Salman Khan moves appellate tribunal, seeks insolvency against Jerai Fitness

The dispute is related to ‘BEING STRONG', a fitness equipment brand founded by the actor, in collaboration with Jerai Fitness
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:23 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Salman Khan. File photo
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has approached appellate tribunal NCLAT, challenging an NCLT order which had dismissed his plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Jerai Fitness towards an unpaid amount of Rs 7.24 crore.

Advertisement

This dispute is related to ‘BEING STRONG', a fitness equipment brand founded by Salman Khan, in collaboration with Jerai Fitness.

The appeal filed by Khan was listed before a two-member Bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) last week. However, it was adjourned on the request of his counsel.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts