Actors Salman Khan and Nayanthara on Wednesday commenced shooting for their upcoming action film from filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

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The film, produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, has gone on floors in Mumbai. Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore are producers on the project, with Rafi Kazi as co-producer.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Venkateswara Creations (@srivenkateswaracreations)

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"With auspicious beginnings and a vibrant atmosphere this is how we began the #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm in Mumbai. On a Mission to bring you the Best of Entertainment," the studio posted on Instagram.

The film brings together two of Indian cinema's biggest names in what the makers are billing as a large-scale theatrical entertainer.

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Paidipally is known for blockbuster hits such as ‘Yevadu’, ‘Oopiri’, ‘Maharshi’ and ‘Varisu’.

Nayanthara, one of the most recognised names in south cinema, made her Bollywood debut with the 2023 blockbuster ‘Jawan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Atlee, earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

Her south credits include ‘Chandramukhi’, ‘Ghajini’, ‘Billa’, ‘Raja Rani’ and ‘Viswasam’, among others.

Salman will also be seen in ‘Maatrubhumi’, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.