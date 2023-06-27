Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 recently premiered on JioCinema. As the host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, has witnessed the show’s evolution over the years. He acknowledges that while the audience thoroughly enjoys the drama, fights, and entertainment aspects of the show, they have also become astute in recognising genuine emotions and identifying manufactured conflicts for the sake of garnering attention.
He says, “Bigg Boss is all about being real; good or bad does not matter; that’s for the audience to judge. But to stay on the show, you must be 100 per cent real. The audience enjoys the drama and fights but is smart enough to call out the fakes.”
