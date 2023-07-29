Salman Khan comes back on 'weekend ka vaar' only for his fans, says 'my fans are my biggest achievement and pride'

ANI
Mumbai, July 29
Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' said that his fans are his biggest strength and they keep motivating him to come back on Weekend Ka Vaar.
He said, "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar".
During this Weekend ka Vaar, 'Kaalkoot' stars Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi will be coming as celebrity guests on the show.
The show also witnessed heated conversations among the contestants.
Bebika Dhurve expressed his unhappiness towards Aashika Bhatia for not cleaning the house well and not doing her duty properly. "I am unwell, yet working. You still haven't cleaned the washroom well, nor have you cleaned the dustbin," she said.
On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan shared his thoughts with Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani. He feels that as a team they should take care of each other in every term. He goes on to talk about cleanliness, but also feels that the Manisha has not been backing the team in this. He said, "Humari aadat nahi hai dikha kar kaam karne ki ya ek dusre ko help kar sunane ki. Safai rakho , kisi ko bolne ka mauka mat do.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
MPs from opposition alliance INDIA visit violence-hit Manipur, assess ground situation
Team of MPs visits several relief camps to meet victims of e...
CBI registers FIR, takes over probe from state police in Manipur viral video case
A two-month-old video of two women of Kuki-Zomi community be...
BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push
Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in; CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dro...
Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft
Searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai on th...
Special ‘girdawari’ to assess damage caused by floods in Punjab; state government pegs loss at Rs 1,500 crore
A total of 1,495 villages in 19 districts of the state were ...