Salman Khan poses with a fan on Tiger 3 sets, picture goes viral

ANI
Mumbai, March 5
Actor Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.
On Sunday, a picture surfaced on social media in which the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor could be seen posing with a local fan.
In the viral picture, Salman donned a blue shirt and a French cap.
Reportedly, the picture is from the sets of 'Tiger 3'.
Check it out:
Soon after the picture went viral, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
"Tiger abhi bhi zinda hai," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Love you bhaijaaann." A user wrote, "Exited for tiger 3."
'Tiger 3', the third part of the Tiger franchise has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite actor Pooja Hegde.
Makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' recently unveiled the second song of the film 'Billi Billi' which got massive responses from the fans.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.
