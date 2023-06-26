Salman Khan reveals the key to succeed on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

ANI

Mumbai, June 26

Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting the show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' has credited it for making the audience "smart" and said that it is important to be "real" on the reality series.

He said, "Big Boss has made the audience smart. Bigg Boss is all about being real - good or bad does not matter, that's for the audience to judge. But to stay on the show you must be hundred percent real. The audience enjoys the drama and fights but is smart enough to call out the fakes."

Here's a glimpse of the show:

During the weekend ka vaar, Salman called Akanksha Puri a false narrator. He bashed her for creating a wrong picture of Bebika Dhurve.

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani has declared her aim to be an inspiration to women in her society. During a conversation, she expressed her desire to tear down barriers and urge women to pursue their ambitions.

On the other hand, Jad Hadid talked about missing his daughter, Cattleya Hadid, and cherishes the memories they created in Dubai.

