Salman Khan reveals the key to succeed on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

ANI
Mumbai, June 26
Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting the show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' has credited it for making the audience "smart" and said that it is important to be "real" on the reality series.
He said, "Big Boss has made the audience smart. Bigg Boss is all about being real - good or bad does not matter, that's for the audience to judge. But to stay on the show you must be hundred percent real. The audience enjoys the drama and fights but is smart enough to call out the fakes."
Here's a glimpse of the show:
View this post on Instagram
During the weekend ka vaar, Salman called Akanksha Puri a false narrator. He bashed her for creating a wrong picture of Bebika Dhurve.
Meanwhile, Manisha Rani has declared her aim to be an inspiration to women in her society. During a conversation, she expressed her desire to tear down barriers and urge women to pursue their ambitions.
On the other hand, Jad Hadid talked about missing his daughter, Cattleya Hadid, and cherishes the memories they created in Dubai.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
We will never let the sanctity of our borders be violated: Rajnath Singh
Says India wants to resolve border issue with China peaceful...
Himachal flash floods: Hundreds of commuters stranded as Chandigarh-Manali national highway blocked
The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...
Pakistani Army sacks 3 officers, including Lt Gen, for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence
Imran Khan’s party workers had vandalised over 20 military i...
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur
Sources say the meeting takes place after Union Home Ministe...
Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab
He will replace VK Janjua, who retires on June 30