Salman Khan roasts Archana Gautam over her accusing Bigg Boss makers of 'stealing her belongings', says 'what kind of people...'

ANI
Mumbai, November 4
Archana Gautam will face the wrath of Salman Khan during this 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.
Colors TV released a new promo of the controversial reality TV show in which host Salman is slamming contestant Archana for accusing the makers of stealing her personal belongings.
In the clip, Archana complained about her missing clothes to housemates and said that she had four bags in her vanity van.
She expressed her anger towards the show by painting her face like a joker.
Archana's behaviour did not go down well with Salman. The later part of the promo shows Salman schooling Archana.
"I don't know what kind of people you make friendships with. We are not like those people who steal your clothes," Salman said.
'Bigg Boss 16' premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary are also a part of the ongoing season.
Apart from the fights, the season has also become the talk of the town over the romantic bond between Shalin and Tina. Shalin even said "I love you" to Tina in one of the episodes. Shalin was previously married to actor Dalljiet Kaur and the two have a son named Jayden.
