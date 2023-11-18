Salman Khan says he made conscious choice about not getting aggressive on 'Bigg Boss 17', 'clips where I'm seen shouting go viral on social media'

IANS

Mumbai, November 18

In the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was visibly upset with contestant Anurag Dobhal's complaints and made it loud and clear that from now on he will not give advice to everyone but only those who wish to take them.

He also revealed the reason behind why he has not been aggressive in the episodes this season.

Salman said the feedback was for their betterment, which could help them in their careers in the future. However, he will not be sharing anything with anyone anymore.

Here's a clip from the episode:

Asking about who to be blamed for this, Salman Khan asked to name a housemate, to which the entire house took Anurag's name.

Salman Khan said, "I myself don't like it when I raise my voice on the contestants. This season it has not happened because I made a conscious decision to not shout."

"It used to happen in previous seasons... I would warn 'ye kar dunga woh kar dunga', those clips go viral on social media and only I'm seen shouting at them and the contestants who misbehaved, their part is not visible."

He added: "Only my aggression is seen in those clips which I don't like. I don't like to give any explanations to anyone so I have decided I don't want to give any feedback to anyone. Also, you guys are nothing to me, we are together for a few days then aap apne raaste main apne raaste."

