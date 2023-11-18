Salman Khan says he made conscious choice about not getting aggressive on 'Bigg Boss 17', 'clips where I'm seen shouting go viral on social media'

Mumbai, November 18
In the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was visibly upset with contestant Anurag Dobhal's complaints and made it loud and clear that from now on he will not give advice to everyone but only those who wish to take them.
He also revealed the reason behind why he has not been aggressive in the episodes this season.
Salman said the feedback was for their betterment, which could help them in their careers in the future. However, he will not be sharing anything with anyone anymore.
Here's a clip from the episode:
View this post on Instagram
Asking about who to be blamed for this, Salman Khan asked to name a housemate, to which the entire house took Anurag's name.
Salman Khan said, "I myself don't like it when I raise my voice on the contestants. This season it has not happened because I made a conscious decision to not shout."
"It used to happen in previous seasons... I would warn 'ye kar dunga woh kar dunga', those clips go viral on social media and only I'm seen shouting at them and the contestants who misbehaved, their part is not visible."
He added: "Only my aggression is seen in those clips which I don't like. I don't like to give any explanations to anyone so I have decided I don't want to give any feedback to anyone. Also, you guys are nothing to me, we are together for a few days then aap apne raaste main apne raaste."
#Bollywood #Mumbai #Salman Khan #Shah Rukh Khan #Social Media
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs
The high court decision has come as a setback to the JJP
Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don’t take action
Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digit...
Centre orders removal of GRAP Stage-IV curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves
City’s 24-hour average AQI improves from 405 on Friday to 31...
Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall
The high-end hotel is being run by Oberoi group
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues