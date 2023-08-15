Salman Khan recalls cleaning toilets in jail, says 'no work is small' at Bigg Boss OTT finale

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 15

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 came to an end on August 14 with YouTuber Elvish Yadav winning the trophy.

On the finale night, actress Pooja Bhatt was eliminated from the top-five contestants. Before her elimination, Salman appreciated her efforts to keep the toilets of the Bigg Boss house clean throughout the season. He said that he had never seen the toilets of the Bigg Boss house so clean.

Salman also recalled that he too, would clean the toilets during his days as a student in a boarding school and when he was lodged in jail. He also said that he, at times, had to enter the Bigg Boss house and clean the toilets to teach the participants a lesson, adding, “Koi kaam bada ya chhota nahi hota” (No work is small).

Bigg Boss Season 2 premiered on June 17 with 15 participants and ran over 59 days on JioCinema. This was the first time that Salman, who hosts the show on television, hosted the OTT version of Bigg Boss. Elvish Yadav, the winner, was also the first wild card participant to win a season of the show.

