Salman Khan spotted riding bicycle around Panvel farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted riding a bicycle around his Panvel farmhouse, accompanied by heavy security.

Salman arrived at his farmhouse on Friday, alongside his family members, where he celebrated his 60th birthday.

Several celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ramesh Taurani, Nikhil Dwivedi, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and MS Dhoni, were among the attendees.

Salman turned 60 on Saturday.

In the videos circulating on social media, the actor is seen riding a bicycle with the security cars following him from behind.

Salman will next feature in “Battle of Galwan”, alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of “Shootout at Lokhandwala” fame.