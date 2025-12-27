Salman Khan-starrer ‘Battle of Galwan’ to release in April 2026, teaser out

“Battle of Galwan”, headlined by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is set to release in theatres on April 17, 2026, the makers said on Saturday on the occasion of the actor’s 60th birthday.

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China and helmed by Apoorva Lakhia of “Shootout at Lokhandwala” fame.

The makers shared the news by unveiling the teaser of the film, which features the actor embracing the role of an Indian Army officer with restrained ferocity and quiet authority.

Salman also uploaded the teaser on his Instagram handle.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, it also features Chitrangada Singh alongside Salman.

In an interview with PTI in July, Salman said “Battle of Galwan” was one of the most physically demanding films of his career.

“It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I’ve to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I’m running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that.”

“For instance, in ‘Sikandar’ the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water (is another challenge),” he said.

His last release was “Sikandar”, which released in March. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.