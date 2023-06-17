 Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui among contestants, prominent star a secret : The Tribune India

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui among contestants, prominent star a secret

Sunny Leone will also appear on the show but not as a contestant

Salman Khan is all set to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, June 17

Missing some drama in life? If yes, then get ready to witness loads of fights, nok jhok and more with the new season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to host 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', which will start streaming on Jio Cinema from Saturday night. It is nothing but a shorter format of what we see on TV and instead of airing on the channel, it airs on OTT.

Ahead of the streaming of BB OTT 2's grand launch here's everything you need to know.

When to Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2?

The show will have its grand premiere on June 17. It will air from 9 pm on the JioCinema app. It can be watched online for free.

Celebrities participating in the season

Actors Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Anjali Arora, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Jiya Shankar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui are expected to enter the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Actor Sunny Leone is also set to appear on the show. However, she will reportedly enter the house as a special guest.

"Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny," she said in a statement.

'Bigg Boss OTT' house look

This season, the 'strange house' theme takes centre stage with its captivating design, featuring recycled elements that redefine innovation. Right from the entrance and the bedroom to the grand dining area, every corner tells a story of artistic sustainability. Plastic bottles have found new life in the grand entrance Bigg Boss eye, seamlessly blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers.

On focussing on sustainability, designer Omung Kumar said, "The 'strange house' of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is designed with the vision of creating something youthful and relevant in today's times. We took an unconventional approach to discover art in everyday things, proving that even the most unexpected items can become extraordinary works of art. This house is nothing less than an art museum of recycled materials, where discarded items are given a new life and transformed into visually stunning pieces." Message from the host before the launch

On Friday, Salman briefly interacted with the media and shared what he has in store for his fans with the upcoming season of the controversial reality show. Interestingly, Salman's hosting stint on OTT comes a few months after he voiced his view at a recent event that OTT content should be subjected to examination, with the elimination of any content featuring vulgarity or nudity, and he emphasized the requirement for meticulous monitoring of such material. At the press meeting of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman expressed similar sentiments."Main OTT pe bhi kuch aisa nahin hone dunga jo culture ke khilaaf hai (I won't let anyone do something that is against our culture).... I think guidelines have also been implemented on OTT which led to the content's improvement," he said.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was streamed on Voot and it was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the last season. On the other hand, three finalists from Bigg Boss OTT Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were given a chance to be in the main show (Bigg Boss 15).

#Bigg Boss OTT #salman khan

