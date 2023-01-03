Salman Khan's fan from Jabalpur travels 1,100 km on bicycle to wish him on birthday, pics go viral

Mumbai, January 3

Actor Salman Khan recently met one of his fans from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who travelled all the way to Mumbai on his bicycle to meet him on his birthday. He impressed the actor as he traversed about 1,100 km.

His picture with the 'Dabangg' actor is going viral; there is a board on his cycle that reads: "Chalo unko duwaae dete chale. Jabalpur to Mumbai, deewaana mai chala."

A Salman Khan fan page shared the picture and wrote: "Jabalpur-resident Sameer pedalled 1100 km to Mumbai to meet Megastar @beingsalmankhan."

The actor celebrated his 57th birthday on December 27. IANS

