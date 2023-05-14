Salman Khan’s niece Ayat follows ‘mamu’s footsteps’ in new video

IANS
Mumbai, May 14
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a behind-the-scenes video of him with his niece Ayat from the D-Bangg tour in Kolkata.
Salman took to Instagram, where he posted a clip, which features the 'mama-bhanji' duo walking and dancing together.
View this post on Instagram
In the clip, Salman was seen dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a shiney burgundy jacket. The toddler wore a pink frock with matching shoes.
The clip shows Salman walking next to Ayat as he asked her to do different steps. Ayat tries to copy her mamu. The actor added the song 'Tu Jo Mila' from his film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' as the background music.
Salman captioned the post: "Following mamu's (uncle's) footsteps'." Ayat is the daughter of Salman's sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband Aayush Sharma.
On the work front, Salman was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He will next be seen in Maneesh Sharma's directed 'Tiger 3', alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Who will be Karnataka CM?’: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Bengaluru today
Both the eight-time MLA Shivakumar and former Chief Minister...
AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi
Was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on th...
Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls
AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...
1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained
The violence took place after a religious post which went vi...
Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics
‘You were not even born when I was representing my country i...