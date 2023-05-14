 Salman Khan’s niece Ayat follows ‘mamu’s footsteps’ in new video : The Tribune India

Salman Khan’s niece Ayat follows ‘mamu’s footsteps’ in new video

Ayat is the daughter of Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan’s niece Ayat follows ‘mamu’s footsteps’ in new video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with his niece Ayat during the D-Bangg tour in Kolkata. Video Grab



IANS

Mumbai, May 14

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a behind-the-scenes video of him with his niece Ayat from the D-Bangg tour in Kolkata.

Salman took to Instagram, where he posted a clip, which features the 'mama-bhanji' duo walking and dancing together.

In the clip, Salman was seen dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a shiney burgundy jacket. The toddler wore a pink frock with matching shoes.

The clip shows Salman walking next to Ayat as he asked her to do different steps. Ayat tries to copy her mamu. The actor added the song 'Tu Jo Mila' from his film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' as the background music.

Salman captioned the post: "Following mamu's (uncle's) footsteps'." Ayat is the daughter of Salman's sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband Aayush Sharma.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He will next be seen in Maneesh Sharma's directed 'Tiger 3', alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

#Bollywood #Instagram #Mumbai #Salman Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

2
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

3
Nation

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

4
Punjab

Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

6
Nation

Karnataka poll results: Congress makes a stunning comeback, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday

7
Punjab

AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes

8
Nation

Huge haul: 2,500-kg drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore seized by NCB, Navy on India's west coast; suspected Pak national held

9
Entertainment

Watch: Guests arrive at Raghav Chadha's house ahead of engagement with Parineeti Chopra

10
Nation

'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka result

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

‘Who will be Karnataka CM?’: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Bengaluru today

‘Who will be Karnataka CM?’: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Bengaluru today

Both the eight-time MLA Shivakumar and former Chief Minister...

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on th...

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

The violence took place after a religious post which went vi...

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

‘You were not even born when I was representing my country i...


Cities

View All

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

12% hike in wheat arrival at grain markets in Amritsar district

Helmets distributed at road safety awareness camp

O&M workers will get all benefits: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Help popularise ASR technique: Phoolka to Akal Takht Jathedar

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

RTE violations: More city schools on dept’s radar

550 attend Samvedna Camp

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

Court grants bail to accused in Kanjhawala case

Girl hangs herself after failing in board exam

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Woman jumps into canal, dies

Two held with 50K banned pills

2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

AAP workers celebrate Jalandhar bypoll win