Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Chandigarh, June 19

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya exchanged the vows in a private ceremony on Sunday attended by family and close friends. After the wedding, the Deol family organised a lavish reception party for their guests at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Numerous Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Poonam Dhillon, among others, attended the reception to congratulate the newlyweds.

What caught the attention of the netizens was Salman Khan’s swollen eyes, leaving fans worried about his health condition. Salman, who has been busy filming his eagerly anticipated movie ‘Tiger 3’, showed up to the reception wearing an exquisite blue suit. On the red carpet, fans couldn't help but notice his puffy eyes as he smiled for the photographers.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Salman Khan can be seen striking a pose for the media present at Karan Deol's wedding reception.

Before going to the celebration, he greeted the journalists as well. But in the comments, his admirers expressed their worry over his eyes. A fan wrote, “What’s wrong to Bhaijaan’s eyes?” Another fan commented, “His eyes look swollen. Hope he is okay.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3, which is a part of YRF spy universe. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is set for theatrical release on Diwali this year.

He is currently hosting second season of Big Boss OTT. The grand premiere of the show was held on Saturday.

