Salman Khan’s Valentine’ Day gift —Main Hoon

Marking Valentine's Day, a romantic track Main Hoon from Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan was unveiled on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

As per the makers, 'Main Hoon', which is picturised with Salman and Chitrangda Singh, perfectly embodies the "love within a relationship, from moments of togetherness and laughter shared with family to the inevitable transition into solitude and silent longing." It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayan Lall.

Advertisement

Soha shares her candid moments

Advertisement

Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been married for years, and the spark between them hasn't dimmed one bit. Their fun-loving chemistry keeps their love stronger than ever. On Valentine's Day, Soha offered a sweet glimpse of her goofy, candid moments spent with Kunal. "Happy Valentines Day @kunalkemmu (red heart emoji)- directed by me, obviously!! #valentine," she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Love, the Titanic style

Couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra kickstarted Valentine's Day 2026 celebrations in a filmy way. The star posted a picture in which she and Raj could be seen recreating the iconic pose from 'Titanic' film. "Filmy since day one! And unapologetically so...Happy Valentine's Day my darling Cookie @onlyrajkundra," she captioned the post.

"Man of the match of my life"

Hardik Pandya gets roses from Mahieka

Love is in the air! Look at all-rounder Hardik Pandya's latest Instagram Story. It exudes just love, love, and love. He reshared Instagram post of Maheika, who made it to Delhi in time to cheer for Pandya at his T20 World Cup Match against Namibia. She uploaded a cute picture of Pandya in which he can be seen holding a big bouquet of roses. "Made it to Delhi in time. Man of the match of my life," Maheika captioned the post. Hardik reposted Maheika's story and wrote, "Valentine and my baby's birthday week starts."

Randeep Hooda's V-Day wish for Lin

Father-to-be Randeep Hooda on Saturday took to Instagram and penned an adorable Valentine's Day wish for his wife Lin Laishram and to "the little heartbeat growing within". Taking to Instagram, Randeep wrote, "I found love in her eyes... and now I see our future in her smile. #HappyValentinesDay to my heart and the little heartbeat growing within."