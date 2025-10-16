DT
Home / Entertainment / Salman turns showstopper for Vikram Phadnis

Salman turns showstopper for Vikram Phadnis

ANI
Updated At : 05:34 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan with fashion designer Vikram Phadnis and Queenie Singh during Phadnis’ 35th anniversary fashion show in Mumbai
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned showstopper for ace designer Vikram Phadnis, who celebrated 35 years in fashion and cinema with a grand showcase of his new collection, Ananta in Mumbai. The superstar looked stunning in a black embroidered sherwani. His effortless style, confidence and royal look grabbed everyone’s attention. Talking about his bond with Phadnis, Salman said, “I’ve known Vikram for years. He’s been a part of many of my films, and so many memories. Watching him complete 35 years and being part of this celebration feels truly special.”

Vikram also spoke about the collaboration with Dabangg star for his milestone show, saying, “These 35 years are not just about fashion, they’re about the people and the journey that shaped me. Having Salman walk the ramp tonight made it even more special. He’s been a part of my story from the very beginning, through films, fashion, and friendship. Ananta, which means endless, is my way of honouring every chapter, every collaboration, and the spirit of creativity that never ends.” Celebs who attended the event are Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sushmita Sen Bipasha Bashu, Divya Dutta, Karishma Tanna, Ronit Roy, Shalini Passi, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Agnigotri, Alvira Agnihotra, Alizeh Agnihotri, Esha Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Nushratt Bharuccha, Malaika Arora, Chunky Panday, Kabir Khan, Sikandar Kher, Sussanne Khan and others.

