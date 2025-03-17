Salman wraps up Sikandar shoot

DT
PT
ANI
Updated At : 11:08 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Mumbai, Jul 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for a picture at the trailer launch event of the upcoming movie 'Dharmaveer 2', in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Salman Khan has officially wrapped up shooting for his much-awaited action thriller Sikandar, and the first thing he did after completing the shoot was get a clean-shaven look. Soon after finishing the last scene, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor shaved off his beard—something he had kept for Sikandar.

A source close to the production shared details about the final day and said, “It was a patchwork sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 pm. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look.” The final leg of the shoot took place in Mumbai, where Khan was joined by co-star Rashmika Mandanna, director AR Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Meanwhile, the film was shot over 90 days in multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad. It features four songs, three dance numbers, and five major action sequences.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman’s character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full, massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, paisa-vasool dialogues. “Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge” and “Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun” are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

Sikandar is set to release this Eid. Salman will also appear in Kick 2 in the coming months.

