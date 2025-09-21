DT
Home / Entertainment / Salman’s scorching comeback

Salman’s scorching comeback

Host returns with tough words for Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari on Bigg Boss
ANI
Updated At : 12:00 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
Bollywood actor and host Salman Khan returned to Bigg Boss 19 in his trademark fiery style for the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, pulling no punches as he addressed the housemates’ lacklustre performances. In a newly released promo, Khan resumed his hosting duties after a notable break and immediately took aim at contestant Gaurav Khanna, best known for his role in Anupamaa. The actor called out Khanna’s low visibility in the house and warned him of being labelled “overrated.”

“Gaurav, aap front foot pe khelne se ghabra rahe hai. Poore hafte karibab 20 minute nazar aaye hai aap. Palak jhapke aap chale gaye,” Salman said, suggesting Khanna had barely made an impact over the past week.

The critique didn’t stop there. Salman turned to the other housemates, asking for their views on Khanna’s involvement in the captaincy task. Mridul Tiwari remarked that Gaurav was “only present to clap,” while Baseer Ali added, “He goes to people every time, says a few things and then steps back.”

Khan concluded his remarks with a pointed statement: “Gaurav, every actor should be scared of this one word... ‘overrated hai yaar’.”

Mridul Tiwari also came under fire, with Salman accusing him of remaining in the shadows. “You are seen in the plus-one category. If you’re not visible here, your fans will also back out at the critical time,” he warned. Bigg Boss 19, which launched in August with the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, is hosted by Salman Khan.

