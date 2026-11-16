Salvador Dalí’s rare original etchings and gouaches arrive in Chandigarh with Dali Dreams exhibition

From a decades-long friendship to an extraordinary artistic legacy, Salvador Dalí arrives in Chandigarh through a rare collection of original etchings and gouaches.

Curated by Mehak Bhan at 105arts, the exhibition brings together works from the privately held Pierre Argillet collection, of which Christine Argillet is the custodian. Exploring themes that captivated the Surrealist master — mythology, literature, science, dreams and the surreal — the collection reveals Dalí’s remarkable ability to transform ideas into unexpected and thought-provoking creations. Beyond the artist’s imaginative world, the exhibition also opens up a fascinating conversation on art, legacy, collecting and the evolving economics of art investment in India.

“Dalí was fascinated by the East, despite never travelling beyond Greece. He imagined distant lands through his own creative lens. Bringing his works to Chandigarh allows audiences to engage with that imagination from an entirely different cultural perspective,” says Christine Argillet.

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She believes Chandigarh, with its visionary modernist spirit and Le Corbusier’s architectural legacy, provides a fitting setting for Dalí’s extraordinary imagination and his ability to challenge conventions.

Bringing the Dalí and Argillet collection to the city is also a deeply personal journey for her. “It gives me an opportunity to share the artistic legacy of Salvador Dalí and my father, Pierre Argillet, his publisher, close collaborator and confidant, with a new generation of Indian audiences,” she adds.

Dalí’s connection with India found expression in some rather unusual ways. In the 1960s, he designed an ashtray for Air India and famously asked for a baby elephant as payment! He also designed a tapestry, which was executed by André Magnat, master weaver who had worked with Le Corbusier, Christine recalls.

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Another fascinating chapter in his engagement with India was The Hippies, a series of 11 etchings inspired by the Western world’s growing fascination with Eastern spirituality. “I came to India with my father in 1970. It was a very different place back then. We returned with several photographs and showed them to Dalí. He was fascinated by what he saw, and that inspiration eventually led to The Hippies, a series of 11 etchings he created in a feverish burst of creativity,” Christine shares, describing Dalí as the ‘Leonardo da Vinci of the 20th century’.

Sharing her personal journey with art and her deep connection with Chandigarh, eminent art historian Dr Alka Pande reflected on how her perception of Salvador Dalí had evolved over the years. “As a student of art history, I didn’t like Dalí. I didn’t understand him. In India, you grow up admiring gods and goddesses and the idea of classical beauty. Dalí, with his iconic moustache and distorted imagery, seemed difficult to relate to. It is only as you grow older, experience life and develop a deeper understanding of art that you begin to appreciate him,” she said.

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Emphasising that art is ultimately about what moves you, Pande took the audience through an engaging visual presentation of Dalí’s works, highlighting both his artistic genius and their investment potential. “He was a filmmaker, sculptor, performer, photographer, writer, printmaker and designer. Dalí and MF Husain remind me of each other. Both were extraordinary personalities, brilliant performers and astute marketers who understood how to present and sell their art. Dalí explored psychoanalysis, dreams, depression and anxiety, transforming these complex ideas through Surrealism. His work made the invisible visible,” she observed, also pointing to the influence of Dalí on India-based artist Dushyant Patel.

Mehak Bhan tells The Tribune, “Dalí was one of the defining figures of the Surrealist movement, and Chandigarh was chosen as a destination for the exhibition for both its cultural appeal and its growing art market. Owning one of Dalí’s original works offers a tangible connection to his extraordinary imagination, artistic experimentation and enduring cultural legacy. It is, in many ways, like owning a piece of history.”

Titled Dali Dreams in Chandigarh, the exhibition remains open till November 30 at 105arts in Sector 11, Chandigarh.