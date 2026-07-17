DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

'Jurassic Park' star, 78, had overcome lymphoma through CAR-T therapy before his sudden death in Australia, with his family saying he passed away surrounded by loved ones

article_Author
ANI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 12:25 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hollywood star Sam Neill, known for working in 'Jurassic' films, passed away due to pneumonia, his agent confirmed.

Advertisement

According to a Variety report, Philip Grez, Neill's long-time agent, spoke to the actor's family following "inaccurate and outright falsehoods" in the media.

Advertisement

"As Sam Neill's longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans. Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy," Grenz said in his statement, as quoted by Variety.

Advertisement

Genz also revealed that Sam Neill has filmed four projects back-to-back in the past years, all of which will be released within the coming months.

"I'd like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time," he added.

Advertisement

Sam Neill, who was 78, passed away in Australia, months after he revealed being cancer-free after years of battling the condition.

In a statement shared on the actor's official social media handle, Sam Neill was surrounded by his family members during his final moments.

"It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but was blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care," read a part of the statement.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in from fans and members of the film fraternity.

Filmmakers, his fellow co-stars and fans remembered the late actor across social media platforms.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts