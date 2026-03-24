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Home / Entertainment / Samak rice idlis to sabudana kebabs & buckwheat (kuttu) apple pie, Chaitra Navratri 2026 is all about mindful indulgence

Samak rice idlis to sabudana kebabs & buckwheat (kuttu) apple pie, Chaitra Navratri 2026 is all about mindful indulgence

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Sadhika Sharma
Updated At : 05:16 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Fasting during Chaitra Navratri 2026 is no longer just about restraint, it’s about mindful indulgence. A thoughtfully curated Vrat menu by Chef Ashish Bali and Chef Harish Bhangri from the School of Hospitality Management, RIMT University, Mandi Gobindgarh, brings together comfort, nutrition and festive flair, proving that traditional ingredients can be both wholesome and exciting.

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At the heart of this spread are sabudana and samak rice idlis paired with a warm falahari sambar, a combination that is light on the stomach yet rich in energy. The idlis, made by grinding soaked sabudana and barnyard millet with curd, are soft and airy, while the sambar, prepared with bottle gourd, pumpkin and potatoes, gently mashed and finished with a cumin tempering, adds depth and warmth to the meal.

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The highlight, however, is a vibrant festive platter that captures the essence of Navratri fasting. It features sweet pumpkin pooris, where mashed pumpkin and jaggery are kneaded with kuttu flour and fried to a golden finish, alongside spinach pooris, enriched with green puree and spices for a savoury bite. Adding texture is the crispy arbi, sautéed with carom seeds and mild spices until perfectly golden.

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Balancing these robust flavours is a cooling dry fruit and cardamom raita, where thick curd is whisked with nuts, a hint of sweetness and aromatic spice. The platter is completed with samak rice, sabudana kebabs and a pumpkin sabzi, making it a wholesome, festive offering.

For those with a sweet tooth, a modern twist comes in the form of a buckwheat (kuttu) apple pie, a delicate buckwheat crust filled with sautéed apples, cinnamon and coconut, then baked and finished with a drizzle of honey and nuts.

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What ties the menu together is its balance, of textures, flavours and nutrition. With a mix of light meals, indulgent treats and thoughtful combinations, this Navratri spread ensures that fasting remains not just nourishing, but truly celebratory.

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