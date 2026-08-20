Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump during Vietnam holiday with husband Raj Nidimoru

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a glimpse into her Vietnam holiday with her husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress shared a series of pictures from the trip, giving a peek into their time together. Samantha, who is expecting her first child with Raj, was seen flaunting her baby bump in one of the pictures. The first few pictures showed Samantha and Raj taking part in an immersive art experience. The couple was also seen enjoying a meal at Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, the city's first Michelin-starred restaurant. One of the pictures showed Samantha posing with her baby bump outside the Saigon Opera House. Another picture featured the couple at a pickleball club. "Just us," Samantha captioned the post.

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Soon after she shared the pictures, several celebrities reacted to the post. Kiara Advani dropped a heart-eyed emoji, while Hansika Motwani and designer Kresha Bajaj also showered love on the actress. Samantha and Raj are expecting their first child together. In June this year, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy during a Thank You Meet for her film 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' in Hyderabad. She also said that she would be taking a break from work.

Talking about her maternity leave, Samantha had told the media, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy." Samantha and Raj got married in 2025. It is the second marriage for both. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De.