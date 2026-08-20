DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump during Vietnam holiday with husband Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump during Vietnam holiday with husband Raj Nidimoru

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:25 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Samantha Ruth Prabhu with her husband Raj Nidimoru.(Photos/instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Advertisement

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a glimpse into her Vietnam holiday with her husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress shared a series of pictures from the trip, giving a peek into their time together. Samantha, who is expecting her first child with Raj, was seen flaunting her baby bump in one of the pictures. The first few pictures showed Samantha and Raj taking part in an immersive art experience. The couple was also seen enjoying a meal at Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, the city's first Michelin-starred restaurant. One of the pictures showed Samantha posing with her baby bump outside the Saigon Opera House. Another picture featured the couple at a pickleball club. "Just us," Samantha captioned the post.

Advertisement

Take a look

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcNdYSSCGJB/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=AcN9d8w5HOSiSCsJeIteQsd

Advertisement

Soon after she shared the pictures, several celebrities reacted to the post. Kiara Advani dropped a heart-eyed emoji, while Hansika Motwani and designer Kresha Bajaj also showered love on the actress. Samantha and Raj are expecting their first child together. In June this year, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy during a Thank You Meet for her film 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' in Hyderabad. She also said that she would be taking a break from work.

Talking about her maternity leave, Samantha had told the media, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy." Samantha and Raj got married in 2025. It is the second marriage for both. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts