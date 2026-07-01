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Home / Entertainment / Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares first baby bump photo, jokes about losing her 'six packs'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares first baby bump photo, jokes about losing her 'six packs'

The actor, who confirmed the pregnancy at a Hyderabad event days earlier, shared her first Instagram story glimpse of the baby bump

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Ananya Verma
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:36 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared her first Instagram story showing off her pregnancy, captioning the picture: “My six-pack. I’ll see you when I see you.”

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The story comes days after Samantha confirmed the pregnancy in person, at the success celebration for her film “Maa Inti Bangaaram” in Hyderabad. Addressing the gathering, she said she would need to step away from work briefly:” I know I have to take maternity leave now, But I am very happy.”

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The pic that the actress shared on Instagram. Image credit/Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl

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Clips from that Hyderabad event had gone viral on social media, fueling speculation about the pregnancy before Samantha’s confirmation. According to Bollywood Bubble, Samantha and Nidimoru married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The two first worked together on the Family Man 2 and reunited on Maa Inti Bangaaram. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021; Nidimoru was earlier married to Shhyamali De.

Fans and colleagues from the industry have flooded the story with congratulatory messages since it went up.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its theatrical run, having crossed Rs 80 crore worldwide in its 12 days.

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