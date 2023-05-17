Samarth Jurel to appear in Maitree

Zee TV’s fiction show Maitree focuses on the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary). Actor Samarth Jurel will play Harsh in the show. Harsh has shifted from Banaras to Prayagraj and is an event manager. He is a confident person who believes in the philosophy: “Raasta koi bhi ho, kaam hona chahiye.”

Samarth said, “I am really happy to be a part of the show. My character, Harsh, is a fun-loving person who always has a very positive attitude. I relate to him, so that makes it easier for me to perform this role. I am so glad that I will be shooting with Shrenu Parikh. I am sure I will learn a lot from her. My grandmother is very happy because she watches all the shows on Zee TV. I can’t wait to see the audiences’ reaction to my character.”