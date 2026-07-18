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Home / Entertainment / Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2: contestant's "Man-Hater" comic set slammed online

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2: contestant's "Man-Hater" comic set slammed online

A contestant’s attempt at edgy humour on India’s Got Latent 2 quickly became one of the episode’s most debated moments, with her remarks triggering a wave of reactions on social media.

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:07 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Sakshi Jha, a teacher and content creator from Bihar, grabbed headlines on the newest episode of India's Got Latent 2 after calling herself a "man-hater" during her audition and declaring she wants to beat her husband after drinking.

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"I am a man-hater... I get a kick out of wrecking men's egos," Sakshi told the panel as she opened her set. She then listed the other men in her life she resents - her father, her brother, and her grandfather - adding that her grandfather disliked her right back because she didn't get along with her brother. She called being a woman in this generation "pure trauma" and questioned why men act so proud of being men, pointing out they were born of women too.

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However, her performance did not resonate with the panel. Samay Raina, along with judges Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra, gave her a unanimous zero - the first of the season. The audience gave the same score when Samay asked them to weigh in. Sakshi, for her part, had rated her own performance an eight out of ten.

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Clips of the audition went viral soon after the episode aired. Many viewers called the set embarrassing and accused her of misandry rather than comedy. Others took issue with the feminist label being thrown around, arguing that hating an entire gender isn't feminism. Her jabs at people from Bihar during the set added to the reactions online.

The episode is streaming now on Netflix and YouTube.

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