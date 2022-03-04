Samidha Kiran turns a journalist in her next

Actress Samidha Kiran will be seen playing a journalist in her upcoming project. The project will be a movie that will be released on an OTT platform.
The shooting for the movie has been concluded in the last month of February. It was shot in Lucknow. As a part of the preparation for her new role, she studied journalistic attributes which helped her pin down the characteristic traits of a reporter. Her role in the movie has given her a lot of confidence.
In the words of Samidha, “The experience of shooting for a movie is enthralling. After getting such a warm response to my role in Jaunpur, I am waiting for the audience to see me in my new role as a journalist. I can’t wait for the release of the movie. I hope that everyone will love it just as much as I do.”
Meanwhile, Samidha Kiran has recently completed a web series called Jaunpur which is inspired by real-life events.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh
Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of...
If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia
Zelenskyy has earlier stated that Russian forces were huntin...
Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomes the passengers