Samidha Kiran turns a journalist in her next

Actress Samidha Kiran will be seen playing a journalist in her upcoming project. The project will be a movie that will be released on an OTT platform.

The shooting for the movie has been concluded in the last month of February. It was shot in Lucknow. As a part of the preparation for her new role, she studied journalistic attributes which helped her pin down the characteristic traits of a reporter. Her role in the movie has given her a lot of confidence.

In the words of Samidha, “The experience of shooting for a movie is enthralling. After getting such a warm response to my role in Jaunpur, I am waiting for the audience to see me in my new role as a journalist. I can’t wait for the release of the movie. I hope that everyone will love it just as much as I do.”

Meanwhile, Samidha Kiran has recently completed a web series called Jaunpur which is inspired by real-life events.