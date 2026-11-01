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Home / Entertainment / Samreen Kaur, Arshdeep Singh hit back at ‘fame digger’ jibe

Samreen Kaur, Arshdeep Singh hit back at ‘fame digger’ jibe

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ANI
Updated At : 07:06 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Actor-model Samreen Kaur, who is dating Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, has hit back at social media trolls who called her a fame digger. In her latest Instagram post, Samreen addressed the constant judgement, assumptions and negativity surrounding her personal life and relationship.From being judged for keeping their relationships private to being accused of seeking attention when they openly express their love, she highlighted the double standards women continue to face online.

Speaking about her independent journey, Samreen revealed that she has been working since the age of 17, financially supporting herself, travelling to over 20 countries and building a fulfilling life on her own terms. She also expressed gratitude for the opportunities and blessings that have allowed her to enjoy her lifestyle independently.

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Samreen wrote, “The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be. If you hide your man, you're apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you're doing it for fame. If you have standards, you're selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you're going to leave him anyway." "I've been working since I was 17, taking care of myself financially and professionally, travelling to over 20 countries, and building a happy life with or without a relationship. God has blessed me in so many ways to be able to afford my own travel and lifestyle since I was a child and I'm grateful. And I am incredibly lucky to have found someone I genuinely wish I'd met earlier. Someone who completes me in ways I don't owe anyone an explanation for. I'll post about myself, him, and us because that's my life. If you don't like seeing it, feel free to leave my page," she added.

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Samreen further wrote, "I'm especially tired of seeing women tear other women down. The unnecessary opinions, assumptions, and negativity are exhausting. Me and my team are blocking every person who's coming here to take out their personal frustrations. My profile isn't a place to project your hate for life. And to everyone who shows us genuine love, ily guys so much x. I'm happy, I'm in love, and I'm living my life. That's all that matters. Please let us be.”

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh also took to his Instagram, stating, “proud of you baby. You are so strong. To all the people too concerned for what we should and what we shouldn’t do, please take a break. Live and let live. Make this world and internet a better place…Spread love and let love find you. Be warm and kind. It will come back to you in ways you never expected. God has been so kind to bless me with someone who is so pure, understanding and full of love. To love and to be loved is the best feeling a human can experience and I hope you all get to experience that feeling sooner than later. To all our well-wishers thank you for the kindness and love,” he added. — ANI

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