Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the Zee TV show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon features the popular twins, Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra (Chinki-Minki). As these city-bred divas take on rural life in Bamuliya, they are also discovering new sides of themselves and each other in the process.

In one such heartfelt moment, Samriddhi got emotional while revealing a deeply personal chapter from her childhood. She shared that she didn’t even know she had a twin sister, called Surabhi, for the first 2-3 years of her life.

Growing up in an orthodox family, the twins were kept apart, and it was only after their mother fought back against the family’s restrictions that Samriddhi met her sister for the first time at the age of 5. Since then, the bond between the two has remained unshakable.