Sana Khan brings Old Delhi’s rich flavours to Chandigarh

Purani Dilli Ka Zaika, as the name suggests, brought the timeless flavours of Old Delhi to Chandigarh’s Hyatt Centric, where the hotel was transformed into a haven of culinary traditions. The special pop-up dinner was curated by Sana Khan in collaboration with Chef Pin, a platform for home chefs and bakers.

The event featured a menu of kebabs and curries inspired by the robust, nostalgic tastes of Old Delhi. Among the highlights was her much-loved nihari biryani, a clear crowd favourite, while the Mohan thali stood out as her signature creation.

A homemaker from Delhi, Sana has always found joy in cooking for family and friends. However, it was during the pandemic her culinary journey truly took flight. What began as a comforting routine soon became a passionate purpose, as she started sharing her beautifully crafted delicacies on social media. Her posts, rich in flavour and heart, were widely admired and applauded. Encouraged by the warm response, Sana soon began accepting orders, transforming her home kitchen into a thriving food venture.

Her dedication and talent eventually caught the attention of Chef Pin, a platform founded by Rocky Mohan during the pandemic. The initiative supports over 2,000 home chefs across the country and is committed to reviving regional cuisines using locally sourced ingredients. It also serves as an empowering platform, helping many — especially women — achieve financial independence through their culinary skills.

Sana previously participated in a pop-up event at Shangri-La, New Delhi, in collaboration with Chef Pin. Specialising in Mughlai cuisine, she said the secret behind her rich flavours lies in the patient process of slow roasting or sautéing ingredients — a step she never rushes, insisting it is key to unlocking authentic taste. She also stresses the importance of seasonal authenticity and believes that garnishing must complement the ingredients used.

While known for her meaty masterpieces, Sana is equally adept at vegetarian dishes such as pakoda kadhi. She credits this unique culinary style to the influences of both her mother and mother-in-law. A Sindhi by birth, she beautifully blends the flavours of her heritage with those of her marital home — serving up the best of

both worlds.