Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna  give a special performance at Dalljiet Kaur's mehndi function

Dalljiet took to Instagram and shared several images from her mehendi, and sangeet haldi ceremony

Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani and Dalljiet Kaur dance at the pre-wedding function. ANI



Mumbai, March 18

Actress Dalljiet Kaur is all set to marry fiance Nikhil Patel on Saturday.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already started. Dalljiet took to Instagram and shared several images from her mehendi, and sangeet haldi ceremony.

The highlight of her sangeet ceremony was Dalljiet giving a special dance performance with her bridesmaids including Karishma Tanna, Ridhi Dogra and Sanaya Irani.

Dalljiet dedicated a few songs for Nikhil as she danced in front of him and her friends and family. She grooved on 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye'. Even the bridegroom Nikhil was seen shaking his legs to the Bollywood song 'Gallan Goodiyan' along with his squad.

Dallijiet looked graceful in a green lehenga. Nikhil complemented her in a green kurta.

Take a look at the pictures

 

Here's another set of pictures:

"The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote.

Dalljiet will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014. Shalin and Dalljiet met when they were working together on the TV show Kulvaddhu in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014.

However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence. If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet's fiance Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met him at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.

