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Home / Entertainment / Sandeep Kapoor on playing Arvind in Oh Humnava - Tum Dena Saath Mera

Sandeep Kapoor on playing Arvind in Oh Humnava - Tum Dena Saath Mera

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:18 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Sandeep Kapoor, who plays the role of Arvind in Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s Oh Humnava - Tum Dena Saath Mera, which is produced under their banner Studio LSD, shared that he fell in love with the show during the narration. He said, “I fell in love with the story and completely got hooked from the first brief only. It’s not just entertaining; it has emotional weight.”

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About his character, he shared that it’s very real and layered. He added, “It stayed with me, and I knew this was something I had to be part of. As an actor you look for roles that challenge you, and Arvind’s character felt like an opportunity to explore something new.”

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But he had to do a lot of preparation to play the character. He said, “This is the first time I’m playing a father who is at an early stage of Alzheimer’s. This character might forget names and relations, but he still feels love and emotions. The preparation has to be layered and very specific. Like some days he is lost; some days he is clear that inconsistency is key.” However, he shared that he did not have to put in much effort, as the brief given by the creative and direction team was very clear. He added, “It helped me to build this character.”

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Oh, Humnava—Tum Dena Saath Mera deals with complex relationships and second chances. Sandeep shared, “For me, the entry point was understanding his emotional baggage. This is a man who is passionate about his saree business. His memory is fading, but his identity is still in his craft. Even if he forgets the people, but still when he touches a saree, something inside him still recognises who he used to be.”

Asked how the character is different from the ones he has played before, he said, “Earlier characters might know what they want and don't even understand what he is feeling; like his love becomes confused, and familiarity becomes distant. He is dealing with memory loss, so even his emotions are fragmented.

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"Also, his connection to his craft—the sarees—adds a beautiful layer, because even if he forgets everything else, that part of him is still alive,” he added.

This is the third show with Prateek and Parth, and he calls them his extended family. “I am really grateful to them for giving me another opportunity in Tum Dena Saath Mera,” Sandeep ended.

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