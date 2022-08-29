Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi host wedding reception in Mumbai

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi, who got married in July, hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on August 27. Sangram looked dapper in a black suit while Payal looked radiant in her red Anjum Qureshi outfit. “We are going through a beautiful phase of our life as man and wife.” said Payal.
