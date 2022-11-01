Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari to feature in horror-comedy 'The Virgin Tree'

ANI

Mumbai, November 1

Sanjay Dutt is all set to make you laugh and bring fear with his new film titled 'The Virgin Tree'.

In the horror-comedy drama, Sanjay will be seen sharing screen space with Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan and Beyounick.

Apart from starring in the film, Sanjay is also producing it with Deepak Mukut's Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Sharing more details about the film, Sanjay said, "I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills.

“I am so glad to have found a production partner in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals aligns with mine. I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead," he added.

Sidhaant Sachdev has been roped in to direct 'The Virgin Tree'.

