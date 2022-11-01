 Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari to feature in horror-comedy 'The Virgin Tree' : The Tribune India

Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari to feature in horror-comedy 'The Virgin Tree'

Dutt joins hands with Deepak Mukut for maiden venture, ‘a perfect blend of chills and thrills’

Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari to feature in horror-comedy 'The Virgin Tree'

Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, November 1

Sanjay Dutt is all set to make you laugh and bring fear with his new film titled 'The Virgin Tree'.

In the horror-comedy drama, Sanjay will be seen sharing screen space with Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan and Beyounick.

Apart from starring in the film, Sanjay is also producing it with Deepak Mukut's Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Sharing more details about the film, Sanjay said, "I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills.

“I am so glad to have found a production partner in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals aligns with mine. I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead," he added.

Sidhaant Sachdev has been roped in to direct 'The Virgin Tree'.

#Mumbai #Sanjay Dutt

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

2
Sports

Crown Perth hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

3
Punjab

Jalandhar encounter LIVE updates: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

5
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

6
Nation

Morbi bridge tragedy: Politics begins; old videos come to haunt PM Modi, BJP hints at conspiracy

7
Diaspora

Indian businessman shot dead in Uganda's Kisoro: Report

8
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

9
Haryana Spurious Drugs

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

10
Punjab

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

Morbi bridge collapse LIVE updates: PM Modi to visit mishap site; hospital spruced up as Congress, AAP slam move

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter LIVE updates: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Sixth gangster is absconding

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women Judges

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, singer postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station in Amritsar: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

SGPC honours kin of Guru Nanak's contemporary Rai Bular in Pakistan

Amritsar: Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

Paddy residue burning: Agriculture Dept staff allege vendetta

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Air quality 'severe' in Delhi as farm fires rage in Punjab

Morbi bridge collapse not an accident but murder by BJP's corrupt rule: AAP

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are close friends, claims BJP after conman writes letter to Delhi L-G

2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter LIVE updates: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Jalandhar: Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, Nawanshahar DC tells namberdars

Sacrilege bid: Unhappy Phagwara residents protest

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Ludhiana: Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Patiala" Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh dengue cases, highest spike in single day in Patiala

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada