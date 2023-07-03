Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to his guru, 'forever grateful for his wisdom and guidance'

Mumbai, July 3

Actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram on the occasion of Guru Purnima to share a picture with his guru and expressed gratitude towards him for his "wisdom and guidance".

The actor captioned the post, "Sharing a special moment with @sriudayacharyaji_ on this sacred day of #GuruPurnima. Forever grateful for his wisdom and guidance."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

His post was liked by many of his fans and they commented with heart emojis.

Sanjay is known for working in films such as 'Saajan', 'Sadak', 'Khalnayak', 'Aatish' , 'Andolan', 'Daag', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', 'Vaastav: The Reality', and Mission Kashmir. His performance in 'Vaastav', which received critical acclaim, earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Another role that gave him much success was Munna bhai in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' Audience also loved him for playing Kancha Cheena in 'Agneepath'. He was also recently seen in the Kannada film 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' where he played an antagonist.

Sanjay will be next seen in the romantic comedy film 'Ghudchadi' which also stars Raveena Tandon, and in the sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and in an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Sanjay Dutt