Sanjay Gagnani will play a soldier in his next?

Sanjay Gagnani recently shared a reel and pictures of him as a soldier.
He shared the post with the caption, “The highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country and always being ready to bleed and sacrifice for it. Jai Hind.”
However, the star has not given any confirmation yet, while his fans are still waiting for him to break the big news soon. Sanjay was previously seen playing an antagonist in the show Kundali Bhagya.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC