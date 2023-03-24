Sanjay Kapoor has fabulous experience shooting for 'Laalbatti' with Prakash Jha

ANI
Mumbai, March 24
Over the top (OTT) platforms have broadened the work opportunities for actors across the entertainment industry. Sanjay Kapoor has recently finished the shoot of a new series.
Taking to Instagram, Sanjay posted a picture of himself with the caption, "Just finished shooting for Laal batti was such a fabulous experience with Mr Prakash Jha, Master of his craft ! #laalbatti". 'Laalbatti' is a series directed by Prakash Jha. In the posted picture, Sanjay is seen in a white kurta-pyjama with a black shade.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor congratulated him on the post.
In recent times, Sanjay has reprised her 'Raja' pairing with Madhuri Dixit in the Netflix original 'Fame Game.' He has also performed in the Amazon Prime series 'The Last Hour.' Known for his politically loaded movies, Prakash Jha has also stirred a storm in the world of the OTTs, with his series 'Aashram'. Bobby Deol and Chandan Roy Sanyal played important characters in the series.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha following his 2-year conviction
LS secretariat has sent notification to EC to declare Wayana...
Opposition holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger'; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue
Prominent leaders stopped by police and detained at Vijay Ch...
Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court
Overrules a 2011 verdict by a two-judge Bench
Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann
He said it’s his responsibility to ensure brotherhood and pe...
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...