Sanya Malhotra—at the top of her game

Basking in the success of Kathal, Sanya Malhotra is looking forward to three movies and a live performance tour in the UK. As her film Kathal continues to trend on the number one spot of the top 10 movies streaming in India on Netflix, Sanya Malhotra is wrapping up her next—the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam superhit, The Great Indian Kitchen—and preparing for the Stars on Fire Tour UK 2023.

She has given impactful performances right from her debut film, Dangal, in 2016, which paved the way for many films, including Badhaai Ho, Patakhaa, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Pagglait.

The actor and trained dancer has a lot to look forward to this year, including performances as a part of the Stars On Fire Tour, which also features Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor and is scheduled for September 1 and 2 in London and Leeds.