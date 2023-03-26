 Sanya Malhotra celebrates 2 years of 'Pagglait', shares special video : The Tribune India

Sanya Malhotra celebrates 2 years of 'Pagglait', shares special video

Sanya compiled scenes from the movie and shared it on Instagram

Sanya Malhotra celebrates 2 years of 'Pagglait', shares special video

Sanya Malhotra in a poster of Pagglait. Twitter



ANI

Mumbai, March 26

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Pagglait' turned 2 on Sunday.

The 'Dangal' actor took to Instagram stories and shared a series of clips from the film to mark this occasion.

The video features Ashutosh Rana and Sanya's scene from the movie.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "2 saal ho gaye. #Pagglait." She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself with a theme song in the background.

She captioned the video, "#2yearsofPagglait." The movie revolves around the story of a young woman, Sandhya (played by Sanya), who has recently lost her husband and is now in search of her identity. The actor's performance as a young widow trying to carve her identity shines.

Struggling to mourn the untimely death of her husband, Sanya delivers some really quirky lines to lighten up the mood of the situation her character finds herself in. As everyone around her expects her to grieve, all she can think of is binging on panipoori and a chilled cola.

While the family prepares for the last rites and other ceremonies, life seems to be going normally for Sandhya. Her friend rushes to be by her side, hoping to console the young widow but Sandhya's attention was on the comments of the social media post in which she announced her husband's death.

There is an interesting turn with a sudden windfall in terms of insurance money pushing the situation further in the black comedy realm. A life insurance agent walks into the house and reveals that her husband has left behind Rs 50 lakhs under his wife's name. As the family contemplates what to do next in order to keep their son's money within the family, Sandhya seems to have other plans.

One of the powerful dialogues of Sandhya (Sanya) says, "Jab ladki logo ko akal aati hai..log unhe pagglait hi kahte hai (when women become wise, the world calls them mad," which is sure to leaves viewers in splits.

Helmed and written by Umesh Bist, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Natasha Rastogi, Rajesh Tailang, Shruti Sharma, Jameel Khan, Meghna Malik, Ananya Khare, Yamini Singh, Bhupesh Pandya, Chetan Sharma, Aasif Khan, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Ashlesha Thakur, Sachin Chaudhary, and Saroj Singh.

Produced by Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya Entertainment.

#Sanya Malhotra

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

