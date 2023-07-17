Sanya Malhotra nominated for the Best Actress award for Kathal at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Actress Sanya Malhotra has been a part of a number of successful films like Dangal, Pataakha, Photograph, Pagglait, Love Hostel, and her most recent, Kathal.

Sanya has now been nominated for Best Actress award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for Kathal. She portrayed a female cop, Inspector Mahima Basor, in the satirical comedy.

Apart from Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya has Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal, and MRS in the pipeline.