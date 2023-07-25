Sapna Choudhary's latest offering — Nandi Ke Beer

T-Series has launched an upbeat Haryanvi track, titled Nandi Ke Beer, starring Bigg Boss 11 alum Sapna Choudhary. Along with Sapna, Vivek Raghav also features in this song. Nandi Ke Beer is sung by Nonu Rana, and the video is directed by Mani Shergill and written by Raju Gudha. The song is out on the T-Series YouTube Channel.