Sapna Choudhary's latest offering — Nandi Ke Beer

T-Series has launched an upbeat Haryanvi track, titled Nandi Ke Beer, starring Bigg Boss 11 alum Sapna Choudhary. Along with Sapna, Vivek Raghav also features in this song. Nandi Ke Beer is sung by Nonu Rana, and the video is directed by Mani Shergill and written by Raju Gudha. The song is out on the T-Series YouTube Channel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley damages 5 houses, 15 other damaged partially
Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but n...