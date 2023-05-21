 Saqib Saleem took up gun firing classes, MMA training for 'Crackdown 2' : The Tribune India

Saqib Saleem took up gun firing classes, MMA training for 'Crackdown 2'

The series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa and Ankur Bhatia

Saqib Saleem took up gun firing classes, MMA training for 'Crackdown 2'

A poster of 'Crackdown'. Instagram



IANS

Mumbai, May 21

Actor Saqib Saleem, whose 'Crackdown 2' is on the horizon, shared that he underwent intense physical training for his part in the show. He did everything "From gun firing classes to rigorous MMA training" for his role of a RAW agent in the series.

The streaming show returns for its second season with its stellar star cast of Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa and Ankur Bhatia.

Sharing his journey of bringing back the iconic character of Riyaz Pathan, Saqib said: "I am extremely grateful that I got to bring Riyaaz Pathan to the digital screens! The second season was gruelling both in terms of training as well as the anticipation to ensure that I did justice to Riyaaz Pathan's journey on the show."

He further mentioned: "From gun firing classes to rigorous MMA training - we went through it all to ensure the most authentic portrayal of our fearless RAW agents. A show this huge, needs a platform just as grand to bring alive the larger-than-life moments. I am excited for the movie's release on India's largest entertainment platform, JioCinema, and can't wait to see the audience's reactions to Riyaz's next moves."

Created by Apoorva Lakhia, the series seamlessly combines elements of espionage, crime, and high-stakes drama to deliver an engaging narrative that will leave viewers wanting more. The second season will also feature Freddy Daruwala, Hemant Kher and Sachin Parikh.

Here's the trailer of the show:

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar said: "The super success of season 1, inspired us to put our best foot forward and take the entertainment to the next level with Season 2! I like exploring different genres as an actor and my character as a double agent has always had an interesting arc, but this season you will also see a lot of exciting action." "From the sand dunes of Jaisalmer to the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir, Apoorva had us performing some really challenging stunts amidst the most beautiful locations. The team is super fun to work with. We're excited for the release of the new season on India's largest entertainment platform, JioCinema, and to take our story to its large subscription base across the country," she added.

'Crackdown' Season 2 will be available for streaming on JioCinema from May 25, 2023.

