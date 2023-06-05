 Sara Ali Khan gets worried about Ibrahim Khan as he loses cool on getting mobbed; video goes viral : The Tribune India

Sara Ali Khan gets worried about Ibrahim Khan as he loses cool on getting mobbed; video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan gets worried about Ibrahim Khan as he loses cool on getting mobbed; video goes viral

Ibrahim Ali Khan with sister Sara Ali Khan. Source: saraalikhan/Instagram.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

Imbrahim Khan and Amrita Singh went to see Sara Ali Khan's recent film, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" on Sunday evening. On their way out, paparazzi surrounded Ibrahim Khan, hoping to get a byte. Ibrahim made an effort to escape the paparazzi crowd and get to the car. However, got pushed and dragged during the process. This episode infuriated the soon-to-be-debuting actor and he requested the cameramen to give him some space and chase the movie's heroine instead.

Meanwhile, Sara took charge and made an effort to manage the circumstance expertly. In a video that quickly surfaced the internet, Sara Ali Khan can be seen becoming anxious for her brother. In this video, Sara is  looking for her brother in the crowd and directing him towards the car.

Once Ibrahim was in the car, Sara smiled for the photographers and said “Chota bhai hai wo mera” before sitting inside the vehicle.

As soon as the video went viral, the comment section was flooded with several remarks. Sara earned a lot of compliments for her cute and beautiful gesture. One user commented, "Behn ka pyar so lucky jink bhai hoty hain."  Another person remarked, "How nice it was when she said he is my younger brother. There is such love in siblings."

“I could connect because that’s how I’m with my younger ones. Her love for her chhota bhai is so pure,” third one wrote.

Sara also posted a selfie on her Instagram story as she, her mother Amrita Singh, and Ibrahim watched the movie together in the theatre.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has been doing well at the box office. The movie had a spike on Saturday, which contributed to a strong day 2 box office haul. It claimed a 7.20 crore rupee box office take on Saturday, bringing the overall sum to 12.69 crore rupees.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

2
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

3
Haryana

Viral video: Gurugram edtech firm 'locks' employees; company responds

4
Nation

Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

5
Punjab

540-MW Goindwal Sahib thermal plant on the block

6
Himachal

No green nod, 219-km HP 4-lane project stalled

7
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

8
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

9
Nation

AFT issues warrants against Maj Gen, financial adviser for disobeying order

10
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Wrestler Sakshi Malik ends protest, to resume railways duty, 2 days after meeting Amit Shah

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Asks not to spread fake news amid reports of her distancing ...

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old murder case

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA...

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

India-US focus: Co-development and co-production of military technology

Technology sharing agreement to be negotiated

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

PGI Chandigarh ranked second best medical institute in count...


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh's profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Nihangs scuffle with cops at Taran Wala bridge, case filed

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Chandigarh: Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Over 30 held as security guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

591 stubble-burning cases in Jalandhar district so far

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected