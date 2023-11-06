Sara Ali Khan hints Shubman GIll is dating 'other Sara' on 'Koffee With Karan'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 6

In the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 8,' Sara Ali Khan addresses the ongoing speculation surrounding her relationship with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill while on the show with Ananya Panday. Sara Ali Khan has been in the spotlight, not just for her acting but also for the persistent rumours of her romantic involvement with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. However, in a recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 8,' Sara addressed the speculation with her characteristic wit.

For a while now, the duo's dinner date and social media interactions had fuelled the dating rumours, but neither party had openly acknowledged the relationship. That all changed when Sara got talking about the link-up.

In the latest promo of the chat show, when Karan ask Sara about the persistent dating rumors with Shubman Gill, she humorously sets the record straight, suggesting that the public may have the "wrong Sara" in mind.She playfully responds, "You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke peechay pada hai (the whole world is after the wrong Sara)." Her quick-witted response leaves Karan in splits.

Unverified media reports suggest that Shubman Gill might be dating Sara Tendulkar.

Previously, Sara Ali Khan was asked if she would marry a cricketer like her grandmother Sharmila Tagore, she shared insights about her views on love, compatibility and the qualities she values in a partner. The actor said that the profession of her partner doesn't matter. Sara told India Today, "I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession)."

