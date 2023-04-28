Sara Ali Khan travels by metro in Mumbai

ANI

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently took a Metro ride in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram Story, Sara dropped a video, which shows her seated in the Metro.

Dressed in a white kurta and spectacles, Sara waved at the camera while smiling widely.

“Mumbai meri jaan... Didn’t think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys,” she captioned the post, tagging her Metro In Dino co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor and director Anurag Basu.

Seems like Sara has started shooting for Metro In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a... Metro.

The project will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.